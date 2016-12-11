G. MAMBA IN SEVENTH HEAVEN, AFTER WIN OVER BL. ACES

(At King Sobhuza II Stadium)



Black Aces.............................(0)0

Green Mamba.......................(4)7

Makonese 7th (pen), 52nd, Ginindza 32nd, 33rd, Gumbi 40th, Njabulo 65th, 72nd



NHLANGANO - Green Mamba proved rather too good for Shiselweni Super League side Black Aces, putting them to the sword in their own backyard.



The Correctional Services side recorded their biggest win in recent years; winning 7-0 at the new- look King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium. Defender turned striker Banele ‘Makonese’ Dlamini and Phinda Ginindza were on a brace each to send Black Aces packing.

‘Makonese’ opened the floodgates from the spot with seven minutes played before Phinda scored two quick goals two minutes after the hour mark. It took the former Manzini Sundowns man to net his brace before left back Thabiso Gumbi ensured a healthy lead to the break with one of his trademark thunderbolts from outside the box in the 40th minute. With the game already in the bag, Coach Herbet Maruwa opted to rest Lawrence ‘Tsiki’ Mncina and Shaka Nkwanyane for Phumlani Ngwenya and Njabulo Tfwala shortly after resumption.



‘Makonese’ completed his brace and Green Mamba’s fifth after 52 minutes, benefitting from a Phinda ‘Phindrix’ Dlamini low cross. In a solo effort, slicing through the Aces defence the same a knife does to butter, Njabulo Tfwala dribbled from 40 yards out to finally slot home. Musa Dlamini, who had just replaced ‘Makonese’ hit the last-nail in Aces coffin in the 72nd minute, Njabulo turning the provider this time. Green Mamba will be in the pot for the last 16 draw and Aces have gained the experience to help them in the Super League.