‘FASH’ STARS IN MONENI PIRATES BIG WIN

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



M. Hotspurs…………… (0)2

Lunga 86th, Lungelo 90+2

Pirates…………………. (2)7

Xolani 33rd, ‘Fash’ 45th, 75th, 77th, Bongani 46th, Bhekani 73rd, 85th



MANZINI – A hat-trick by nimble-footed Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze set the tone for a 7-2 demolition of hapless Milling Hotspurs by on fire Moneni Pirates.

The win transported the Buccaneers to the last 16 of the lucrative Ingwenyama Cup.



Despite switching off in the last four minutes, the Moneni ‘Buccaneers’ romped to a 7-2 win over the Manzini Super League side to remain in pursuit of their first trophy since returning to the big stage in May. The hosts, parading two former Premier League stars in Reagan Steenkamp and Themba Manana, who used to play for Manzini Sundowns and Manzini Wanderers, looked determined to cause an upset at first until they widely opened their back in yesterday’s showdown at Mavuso Sports Centre.



It was Xolani ‘Messi’ Ngwenya who broke the deadlock, squeezing the ball past a forest of legs in a scramble in the 33rd minute. However, they were still getting stuck into the countless Hotspurs bodies’ at the back until an unmarked ‘Fash’ found an opening to give his team a two-goal cushion at the break. Floodgates opened after the re-start as the hosts’ legs became heavier.

In just 21 seconds on resumption of play, skilful midfielder Bongani Ndzimandze and ‘Fash’ raced to the box, with the former literally walking the ball into the net after leaving goalkeeper, Mongie Masimula for dead. Bhekani ‘Balottelli’ Tsabedze, who was introduced for Sihle Ndaba, made an immediate impact as he nodded home after he was set-up by fellow substitute, Sebenele ‘Pienaar’ Dlamini in the 73rd minute before an unmarked ‘Fash’ completed his brace in almost similar fashion two minutes later. ‘Fash’ was celebrating a hat-trick two minutes later, with Ndzimandze turning provider.



Impatient supporters had started to walk out of the stadium when ‘Balotelli’ celebrated a rare brace, volleying home another gorgeous cross from ‘Pienaar’ five minutes from time.

There was still time for more drama as a flat-footed Pirates defence allowed Hotspurs to pull back two goals in six minutes to bow out in style.