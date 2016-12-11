LUNGELO’S STRIKE WINS IT FOR LEOPARD



(At Killarney Sports Ground)



Manchester..............................(0) 0

Leopard...................................(0) 1

Lungelo 63rd



PIGG’S PEAK - Royal Leopard forward Lungelo Tsabedze was a ‘messiah’ for his side when he came from the bench to score the lone goal that sent Hhohho Super League side Manchester United packing.



Tsabedze was introduced to the game with half an hour remaining before full-time and three minutes later he finished off a cross from Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo to earn his side a place in the last 16 of the Ingwenyama Cup. The game, watched by a crowd of close to 1 000 soccer fans, started with both side creating chances to score only to miss. It was Manchester United Under-20 goalkeeper Banele Dlamini who stole the show as he made brilliant saves before the break to give hope to the former Premier League side.



In the first opening two minutes he stood firm between the poles to deny ‘Mlilo’ and Barry Steenkamp.

At the start of this second half, Manchester United came close in snatching a goal but Leopard goalkeeper Phephisani Msibi denied Mpendulo Mdluli at close range.



Sensing danger, Leopard rested the duo of Sabelo Sangweni and Bonginkhosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini for Mathokoza Thwala, a former player at Manchester, and Lungelo Tsabedze in the 60th minute.

It took Tsabedze three minutes to show his presence as he scored the winning goal.

With five minutes remaining, Manchester United throw all they had forward only for them to miss the chance that came their way. Leopard defender Machawe Dlamini was forced to clear the ball off the line with only three minutes remaining.

Referee Mbongiseni Fakudze blew the whistle to end Manchester United’s run in the Ingwenyama Cup who will take pride that they were crowned champions of the regional tournament.



Teams:



Manchester United: Banele Dlamini, Metiso Nkosinathi, Sicelo Dlamini, Sanele Maseko, Nyamane Sikhumbuzo, Mpendulo Mamba, Celumusa Dlamini, Mdluli Mpendulo (Sicelo Mkhonta), Maseko Mphumelelo, Thabiso Fakudze, Mvuselelo Fakudze (Mbuso Dlamini).



R. Leopard: Phephisani Msibi, Sizwe Khumalo, Sikhumbuzo Ntimane, Machawe Dlamini, Sifiso Nkambule, Bongani Sibandze (John Gama), Zweli Nxumalo, Mcolisi Lukhele, Barry Steenkamp, Bonginkhosi Dlamini (Mathokoza Thwala), Sabelo Sangweni (Lungelo Tsabedze).











