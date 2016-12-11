SIHLANGU IS NEW CYCLING PRESIDENT

LOBAMBA – MTN Khemani’s Sihlangu Nhlabatsi has burst into the spotlight to occupy the hot seat in local cycling.



Nhlabatsi, who has been influential at the top cycling club, was elected unopposed during the Cycling Association of Swaziland’s General Assembly at Olympafrica Sports Centre in Lobamba yesterday. However, the gathering was headlined by the stepping down of then President, Mandla Simelane and Secretary Menzi Tsela even before electoral officer Victor ‘Mavikane’ Dlamini could take to the podium.



There were fears the elections could be deferred as the resignation of the prominent duo, who had become the face of the fastest growing sport, was met with utter shock.

After a lengthy debate, it was agreed that the new executive be elected, with Tsela and Simelane assuring to do a handover.

Nominations were done on the same day as the response was very poor during the allocated period.



There was still more drama as countless nominees did not want to stand. Nhlabatsi was nominated with his club boss Dr Futhi Dlamini and then Vice President, William Kelly. Dlamini did not stand while Kelly had to also withdraw as he had to stop competing if he wanted the hot seat. Shirley Saulos from Kukhanya Cycling Club stepped into the shoes of Tsela while Inyatsi’s Mduduzi Kaudi is the new Treasurer. He replaced Mduduzi Mkhabela, who was a notable absentee in yesterday’s gathering.

Kelly is now just an executive member. He is the only survivor in the old committee alongside re-elected Mbusi Motsa. The latter is also a member.



The deputy president position is vacant for now. He will be elected by the new board through a secret ballot.

Meanwhile, both Simelane and Tsela had served for two terms (eight years) in their respective portfolios, spearheading the development of the sport. Simelane said he wanted to give others a chance while Tsela cited work commitments.