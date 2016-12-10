VUYANI, MUNROE BACK WITH HIGHLANDERS

MBABANE – Home is where the heart is, so goes an old adage.



Former captain Vuyani ‘Mascherano’ Mazibuko is back with Mbabane Highlanders.

Maybe it’s some sort of desperation but he started training with the struggling giants this week in readiness to register in the January transfer window period.



He is not the only new face at the ‘Black Bull’ training as former Manzini Sundowns striker Ricardo Munroe looks to put pen to paper too.

Vuyani, a regular feature in Valere Billen’s national team, Sihlangu was part of the Highlanders team that got relegated in the 2012/13 season.

He makes a return to the famed black and white colours amid inconsistent or rather at times dismal performances from the once football powerhouse, who have the relegation chop menacingly hovering over their heads once again and just a point away from the relegation places.



Highlanders General Manager David Litchfield confirmed the presence of the duo at their SOS training base.

“Ricardo was actually part of the team’s preseason but was not signed and is currently being assessed. Some players will be assessed by the technical team and some will be signed outright and yes, Vuyani started training this week. He is the team’s former captain, carries massive experience and has the culture of the team running in his veins,” Litchfield said.



Litchfield continued that some will start training with the team next week as they were still negotiating with their respective clubs but was coy with revealing names. With MTN League games shelved, he said it has helped the once feared capital city giants to regroup.

“As we said, we will invade the market in the upcoming window period and competitively so,” he added.



Highlanders are enduring a difficult season, having lost out on two knockout tournaments already, the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup and Castle Lager Premier Challenge. they are also dilly dallying with the relegation chop in the MTN League but will turn their focus to the second edition of the Ingwenyama Cup tomorrow with basement First Division side Ludzeludze Brothers in sight.