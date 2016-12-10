ESSENTIAL HARDWARE MTB CLASSIC ON JAN 14

EZULWINI – Cyclists have been assured of another eventful Essential Hardware Mountain Bike (MTB) Classic.



The 2017 instalment of the race will be staged on January 14. Out There Sports Events’ Jerome Bailey assured cyclists of another memorable outing during the launch of the 2017 edition of the race at the host venue, Mantenga Cultural Village, in Ezulwini yesterday. The route is punctuated with forest roads, tight single trails, jeeps tracks and old railway lines and tunnels.



“No entries will be accepted after January 8.

“Cyclists should also take advantage of the reduced accommodation rates at the host venue,” said Bailey.

The race, which is headlined by the 60km event, is divided into five categories. Other events are 35km, 18km, 10km and 2km long. Entry fees range between E50 and E350. To seek admission, entry forms can be collected at Adventure Sport in Mbabane and Manzini. To enter online, entries can visit the www.outthereevents.net.



The host venue’s Marketing and Public and Relations Officer, Xoliswa Mkhonta, also encouraged everyone to embrace the initiative as it promoted tourism.

Also present during the event, was Lions Club’s William Kelly, who disclosed that assisting in the race helped the charity organisation to get funds to assist in needy communities.

South Africa’s Christo Carelsen prevailed in the last event.