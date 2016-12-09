VICTORY FOR MASHUMI

MBABANE – In the protracted battle between the FA and Vice President Mashumi Shongwe, the latter was the biggest winner in the DC case.



Shongwe had been slapped with four counts for among others his decision to contest for the Shiselweni Regional Football Association (SRFA) position for chairman in July and for further taking the FA to court following the nullification of the elections outcome and his subsequent suspension alongside the outgoing SRFA executive committee headed by Enos Vilane.



The case, which was before a FA appointed DC chaired by Sikhumbuzo Simelane, found Shongwe not guilty also of holding two positions of being FA Vice President and SRFA newly-elected Chairman.

However, he was found guilty of taking football to court when challenging the nullification of his election and subsequently his suspension from football. He was also guilty of bringing football into disrepute for talking to the media during his suspension.



A member of the committee, who refused to be named, could only confirm that the issue was concluded, but referred all comments to Chairman Sikhumbuzo Simelane. Efforts to get comment from the latter proved futile as his cellphone was not accessible. Shongwe was exonerated on the major charges of disrespecting the FA executive committee when they advised him to step down as Vice President before contesting for the SRFA chairman position.

He was cleared of holding two positions, which means that he could be reinstated as the region’s chairman.

The first charge was the interpretation of Article 34.10 of the FA Constitution which Shongwe had contested that it did not prevent him from running for the elections even without resigning from the FA executive committee.