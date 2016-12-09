UNDER-20S READY FOR HIGH SCORING AMAJITA

MBABANE – Victory over Botswana in the COSAFA Under-20 tournament in South Africa was a result of a collective effort from the country’s troops.



The team’s head coach Mandla ‘Stofu’ Dlamini, commenting through Assistant Anthony Mdluli said the players were relaxed and confident as they finally ended an old winless run in the competition lasting over a decade.



Sihlangu scored through Bhekani Mthembu of Sikhalo SeAfrika and Manzini Wanderers winger Ali Matse to condemn the Young Zebras of Botswana to a 2-0 defeat. The Under-20 squad face defending champions South Africa’s Amajita at Rustenburg this afternoon in the second game of Group A at 2pm.



“Against Botswana we capitalised on their slow defenders by using quick strikers. We also defended well as a team with our goalkeeper pulling numerous good saves on three occasions which built the confidence more. “Towards the end we were above the opponents,” he said.



About Amajita he said they were aware that they would be up against tough opposition. South Africa are currently top of Group A after an 8-0 demolition of Lesotho in the other game. The winner of this afternoon tie could eventually top the group and stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals. Only the group leaders advance in any of the four groups.



“They are quick and skilful but we will do everything possible to stop them. They are good on the wings, which means that we have to be very smart and field players who can close them down. We can then catch them on the counter,” he said.

Victory could put Stofu’s team on course for the semi-finals, as they would have to beat Lesotho and advance.