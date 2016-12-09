BUCKLE-UP! IT IS HERE!

MBABANE – The wait for the start of the country’s most lucrative knockout tournament is over.



Mayaluka in Big Bend as well as Somhlolo National Stadium are the places to be as four teams begin the chase for the E1.2 million purse. Matsapha United and Luyengo Foxes are making their debut tonight while the clash between relegated Bad Boys and Manzini Sundowns is a reminder of the past season’s relegation six-pointer won 1-0 by the latter.



Below is a closer look of the opening games in the last 32.

Buffs out to avoid another upset

Ubombo Flyers vs Young Buffaloes at Mayaluka Stadium 8.30pm.



Young Buffaloes are eager to put behind their disastrous showing in the inaugural edition when they visit the former National First Division side.

Dominic Kunene’s troops were stunned by Amalanda in the last 32. With no prize money for Premier League sides exiting in the first round, the security forces ensemble cannot afford another slip-up.

Flyers, inspired by free-scoring forward Ananias Gamedze, may be competing in the country’s football third-tier, but they will be motivated to face the ‘big boys’ following an unsuccessful campaign in the regional tournament.