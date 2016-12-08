‘SPORT’ SUES PLS FOR E644 000

MBABANE – A legal battle has ensued between the PLS and former CEO Zwelonke ‘Sport’ Dlamini who wants about E645 000 for alleged unfair dismissal.



The trial for Case number 33 of 2014 was held yesterday at the Industrial Court before Justice Dumisani Mazibuko, where Dlamini testified.

The case will be contested by two giant law companies; Robinson Bertram who are representing the respondent, which is Premier League of Swaziland (PLS), and Mkhwanazi Attorneys for the applicant Zwelonke ‘Sport’ Dlamini.



In his founding affidavit, Dlamini is demanding a total of E64 4999.90 an amount that includes E240 000 for unfair dismissal, E340 000 for underpayments of E10 000 per month from his salary as CEO, a position he held between November 2011 to June 2013. He said based on the agreement between the PLS and MTN Swaziland, who were sponsoring the payment of the CEO’s salary, he was supposed to have been paid E20 000.



Dlamini also wants E20 000 notice pay, E2 857 for additional notice pay and E7 142.90 severance allowance. He also demanded E15 000 bonus for season 2012/13 and the July 2013 E20 000.



The frail-looking retired referee and administrator was accompanied by a female relative in court and she was there when he testified. He alleged that having served the organisation as CEO between November 2011 to May 2012, the PLS raked in a historic E850 000 surplus and for his good work he said he was offered a E15 000 bonus.



He was not given any contract for the 2012/2013 season but still continued to work as CEO and was paid his usual E10 000 salary, which was what he was getting in his expired contract. However, the veracity of the applicant’s affidavit is still to be tested by the Industrial Court where the matter is pending.