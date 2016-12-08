FIRST VICTORY FOR UNDER-20S IN COSAFA AFTER 12 YEARS

Swaziland................................ (1) 2

Bhekani Mthembu 34th, Ali Matse 76th

Botswana................................. (0) 0



MBABANE – The duo of Bhekani Mthembu and Ali Matse broke the country’s losing record in the COSAFA Under-20 Championships when they both scored to lead the team to a 2-0 historical win over Botswana yesterday.



The country last won a match in the championships 12 years ago (2004). They beat the favourite ‘Young Zebras’ in the grand opening match of the tournament at Moruleng Stadium, North West South Africa.



The win comes after three defeats to Botswana in the last six years. The win drove them to the summit of Group A where they are still to face South Africa’s ‘Amajita’ tomorrow and play Lesotho on Monday in their last group match. Amajita were to play Lesotho in their first match last night. The Anthony Mdluli-led side are in group A with Botswana, Amajita and Lesotho.



The country’s best finish in the Under-20 championships was in 1986 when they won a bronze medal after beating Malawi with a solitary goal in the third place play-off. The country’s win was not a fluke as they dominated the game from start to finish. They could have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Mduduzi Mabuza’s well-taken shot hit the post with Botswana goalkeeper Tumisang Selolwane well beaten. Three minutes later Mabuza was back again and hit the post.



Then the moment of brilliance came 11 minutes before the break when Mthembu easily beat Selolwane between the posts to force the game going for half time with Swaziland leading 1-0.



Four minutes from the re-start the country’s goalkeeper Mlamuli Lukhele was called into action as he cleared Tironyaone Maome’s shot.

With the rain pouring, the referee denied the country another goal after Sanele Ngcamphalala was ruled offside. However, through Manzini Wanderers forward Matse, the country wrapped the match bagging the precious three points.