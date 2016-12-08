CYCLING NOMINATIONS, ELECTIONS ON SATURDAY

MBABANE – Cyclists will nominate and elect their new executive committee on the same day.



The response during the nomination period, which ended last Wednesday, was not impressive. As a result, the members, who are Cycling Association of Swaziland (CAS) clubs, will nominate on the day as per the dictates of Article 42.3 of the organisation’s constitution. A general assembly, coupled with the elections, will be held at OlympAfrica Sports Centre in Lobamba on Saturday, starting at 10am.



There were close to 10 registered clubs at the time of compiling this report but only two reportedly forwarded nominees. The membership comprises MTN Khemani, Newcom Wheels, Inyatsi, Kukhanya, 4EVA, Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force, Velo Cycle Eswatini, 4 Motion and Swazi Lubombo. In essence, the electoral officer, who will be appointed by tomorrow, will give the electorate a chance to nominate their preferred candidates on the day. Each member club shall have one vote.



“If there are no sufficient number of candidates, new nominations may be introduced during the session of the General Assembly. The election will be limited to the new candidates,” reads the article in part. CAS Secretary Menzi Tsela, confirmed the elections logistics.

A president and six members are expected to be elected on the day. They will be in office for the next four years. The Mandla Simelane-led Board was elected in 2012.