‘SIKHALI’ NOVEMBER’S BEST, E9 000 RICHER

MBABANE – Red-hot Mbabane Swallows burly forward Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa is now a serious contender for the player of the season award after bagging another monthly accolade.



During yesterday’s presentation at Sigwaca House in Mbabane, the sharp shooter, who boasts 15 MTN Premier League goals, was named the past month’s best, pocketing another E4 500 to bring his earnings to E9 000. He got the same award in September.



The Sihlangu striker, who scored in all five games played by Swallows during the period, said scoring the most number of goals was a bonus as he targeted to help his side win the championship.



“I don’t put myself under pressure to score goals, so there is no set target.

“I dedicate the award to my teammates,” said the gifted striker.

Swallows will begin their Ingwenyama Cup defence against National First Division side, Hub Sundowns, on Sunday. ‘Sikhali’ assured he would continue doing what he knows best.



Meanwhile, National First Division side Vovovo’s midfielder-cum striker Banele Mkhabela was a cut above the rest in the football’s second-tier in November, walking away with E1 000.

The 25-year-old, who has netted nine goals so far, steered the side to the second spot of the standings, He stressed that surviving the chop remained top priority.



“Winning promotion to the Premier League will be a bonus as we’re just eager to survive in our first season in the National First Division,” the former Malanti Chiefs player said.