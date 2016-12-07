BIG THREE IN GRAND OPENING

EZULWINI – It’s E1.2 million from E1.1m for the second edition of the Ingwenyama Cup knockout tournament’s champions, which features the country ‘Big Three’ teams in Sunday’s grand opening triple-header at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Launched yesterday at Sibane Hotel along with the Last 32 draw, teams got to learn of their opponents for the knockout that kicks off on Friday night at Mayaluka Stadium and Somhlolo National Stadium.



The fixtures, following the seeding of the 12 elite clubs and the top four from First Division after the league first round, have no major clashes but remain tricky for most clubs.



Defending champions Mbabane Swallows, whose Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze declared in his remarks they had already budgeted for the tournament’s prize money, play Hub Sundowns at 4pm.

“The champions will this year take home E1.2 million with the finals earmarked for end of February or beginning of March, depending on King’s chosen date. We’ve already budgeted for this money,” he sarcastically declared, referring to his unbeaten Swallows who have won 17 consecutive games, 14 in the league and three in the Castle Premier Challenge.

The other giants, Manzini Wanderers and Mbabane Highlanders, will play Hhohho Super League side Sibovini FC and First Division outfit Ludzeludze Brothers at noon and 2pm, respectively. While confident they would progress to next stage, the teams’ officials admitted it was not an easy draw. “I can’t go into what my chairman said but as defending champions, the pressure is on us. Hub Sundowns are a big team in the PLS First Division League which makes it a very tricky draw for us.