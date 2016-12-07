‘BULL’S ‘JUNIOR’ TURNED BACK FROM COURT AGAIN

MANZINI – Mbabane Highlanders defender Sicelo ‘Junior’ Simelane was once again turned back in court yesterday as his attorney failed to pitch up for trial.



The girl Simelane is alleged to have had unlawful sexual intercourse with in 2013, who was 14 years old at the time, was also present in court together with her parents, family and friends.



The suspect was first charged with rape, which was later amended to the contravention of the Girls and Women’s Protection Act.

He is represented by Advocate Mduduzi Mabila in the matter. However, yesterday, Mabila never pitched. He sent through one of the attorneys from his office, Charles Jele for a postponement.



The advocate’s non-appearance did not go down well with Principal Magistrate David Khumalo, who said the situation was now embarrassing as the matter had taken years without finality, despite that Simelane pleaded guilty to the offence.



“We have given the matter many trial dates, however, the attorney never turns up. It is unfortunate and embarrassing that the matter has to be postponed again due to the non-appearance of Mabila, who is said to be recovering from an illness. This case commenced in 2013 and since then it has made meaningless progress,” the principal magistrate said.



He added that the suspect had tendered a plea of guilty. However, it was insisted that a cross-examination had to be conducted by the attorney.

Principal Magistrate Khumalo also said it had always been revealed that the defence was not ready during trials, something which was disturbing to the court.