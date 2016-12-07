THIS TROPHY IS OURS - PIRATES

EZULWINI – It will be survival of the fittest as teams battle for the E1.2 million at stake in the second edition of the Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund Ingwenyama Cup.



The draw was officially done at Sibane Hotel and on song Moneni Pirates will face off with Super League rookies Swaziland Milling Hotspur.

‘Buccaneers’ CEO Thami Dlamini said the Ingwenyama Cup deserved to be won by clubs from regions as opposed to township clubs.



“We want to win this cup for the Moneni community elders who have been very supportive in every game we play. We respect Stars and we will prepare well for them and we are optimistic that we will advance to the next stage,” said Dlamini.



Chairman of Swaziland Milling Hotspur Ivan Munro said Pirates was like an opened book.

“In this game of football anything can happen, they are a good side and they are currently on form these days but we will do our best to advance to the next round,” said Munro.



Meanwhile, Frank Hurube said the draw was fair and they were going to prepare for Manchester United.

“This is the biggest tournament in the country and we want to make sure we do well like we did last time; unfortunately we lost in the finals. We respect Manchester but we need this trophy more than they do,” said Hurube.



Manchester United Director Mandla Mamba said his wish was granted.

“We wanted to play one of the big teams and Leopard will give us a good match and we are hopeful that we will get positive results,” said Mamba.

First Division side Malanti Chiefs PRO Lungile Dube said playing against Tycoons will not be an easy task but they will go there with a positive attitude.