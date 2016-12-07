MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB FOR U-20S IN COSAFA

MBABANE – The national Under-20 squad begins life in the 2016 COSAFA Under-20 Championships against Botswana, who have won all the last three meetings between the two sides.



The squad led by Anthony Mdluli has 11 players aged 15 years and in their preparations for the tournament they played friendly matches against Lesotho and Mozambique. Swaziland have not gone past the group stages since the inception of the tournament.

The ‘Young Zebras’ have dominated the country by winning 2-0 in 2010, 3-0 in 2011and another 2-0 defeat in 2013.



While a lot of the preparations were held under now Green Mamba assistant coach, Gcina ‘Magiyane’ Dlamini, Mdluli had only two weeks of working with the team and he is looking forward to producing positive results despite that he will be playing young players.



Experienced



Young Zebras coach George Mogopodi is not taking the tournament lightly as he included an experienced and strong squad that has been boosted by a number of Botswana Premier League clubs agreeing to release players for the tournament.

The country’s squad comprises mostly of players playing in the regional leagues and there is no Premier League player.

The country is in Group A where they will also have to face South Africa and Lesotho in the group stages.