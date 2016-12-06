‘BIRDS’ BEAT ENGLAND’S ARSENAL RECORD

MBABANE – Invincible enough to go 14 consecutive matches unbeaten, MTN Premier League champions-in-waiting Mbabane Swallows have recorded more first round wins than English side Arsenal did in their 2003/04 historic 49-game unbeaten run to the title.



While more games are played in England than here, out of the 19 first round games in 2003-04 season, Arsenal managed 13 wins and six draws but at the same period of 11 games which constitutes the first round in the local league, they had won nine and drawn two.



Worth noting is that the 49-game unbeaten run stretches back to May 2003 the previous season, while the historic run of 26 wins and 12 league draws after 38 games began in July 2003 until the following year in May for the ‘Gunners’ as they are also fondly known.



They were then christened the ‘Invincibles’.

Arsenal broke a 26-year-old record held by Nottingham Forest who went 42 games unbeaten in the 1977/78 season. Preston North End are the only team to equal Arsenal’s record after they went unbeaten in 1888/89 but at the time it was 22 games rather than the 38 of Arsenal.

Swallows have now entered the second round, which has played up to three games, making it 14 league consecutive league wins for the red and white ‘Umkhonto KaShaka’ as they are also fondly known.



While Arsenal went on to win the league unbeaten, for Swallows there is only eight games to go and already, statistics show with just two wins, that is if second-placed Young Buffaloes drop a point, then they will be officially champions with six games to spare.



scored



Furthermore, Swallows have scored in every game they have played since the Castle Premier Challenge, drawing once with Mbabane Highlanders in the semi-finals first leg and winning three to lift the title which takes their unbeaten run to 17.