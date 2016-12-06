MID-WEEK LEAGUE FIXTURES OFF - PLS

MBABANE – As reported by our sister publication the Swazi News, the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) has confirmed the official cancellation of the MTN Premier League’s midweek fixtures.



At least four games which were to be played in double-header format tomorrow and Thursday night at Somhlolo National Stadium have been put to a halt. In a written letter to the eight clubs yesterday, the PLS affirms the games are off.



“It is with great regret to inform you that your games that were scheduled for Wednesday, December 7, 2016 and Thursday, December 8, 2016 have been cancelled, due to that Ingwenyama Cup will take place this weekend.

“In this matter, the PLS office is doing preparations for the event and making sure that the stadium is in good order in terms of floodlights,” PLS COO Pat Vilakati says in the letter.



He further apologised to the affected clubs about the situation, adding that they will inform them in due course as to when the matches will be re-scheduled. The PLS announced through its Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze last Friday that the MTN Premier League second round would stop after three games to give way to the Ingwenyama Cup second edition for the next two weeks.



The knockout launch and draw is this morning at Sibane Hotel in Ezulwini while the games kick off on Friday with the grand opening on Sunday. The PLS had fixtured midweek league games pitting Royal Leopard against Mbabane Highlanders, Young Buffaloes against Manzini Sundowns, Midas Mbabane City against Manzini Sea Birds and Moneni Pirates against Tambuti.