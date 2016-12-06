PLS U-13 SOCCER FEST HITS MANZINI

MBABANE – The much-anticipated Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Under-13 Soccer Festival is finally here and all roads to Manzini Club this Saturday.



The hub of the country has been chosen as the first of various host venues around the country’s four regions during the school holidays. This comes several months since this newspaper broke the news following the PLS’ search for the perfect time.

“It’s all confirmed now. Manzini Club will host the first edition of the PLS Under-13 Soccer Festival on Saturday as of 8am.



“We’ve invited the PLS clubs so they are able to recruit players for their Under-17 and Reserve League sides,” PLS Development PRO Dumisani ‘DU’ Sibandze said.



He explained that there would be 24 teams, all from Manzini, and these will include the likes of Red Lions, Manzini Sundowns, Manzini Sea Birds and Manzini Wanderers to name a few.



“All they need is to bring the Under-13 children to the venue and they will get playing kits there. The teams will play in a round-robin format which we will then take to Nhlangano in Shiselweni as the next host,” he said.

Sibandze emphasised that they would try to host it in as many areas around the country’s four regions to unearth the hidden talent for PLS teams.