IT’S COSTLY TO PREPARE FOR A MATCH – MALANTI CHIEFS BOSS

LOBAMBA – Malanti Chiefs have to wait longer before they host Madlenya in the MTN National First Division League as their game was cancelled at the eleventh hour.



The game was scheduled to start at 1:30pm at Somhlolo National on Sunday and Malanti Chiefs were the hosts of the second round fixture.

Both teams were seen in their warm-up kits but were later seen going back into their dressing rooms. It was ascertained that the game could not play because there were no referees to officiate the game.



Malanti Chiefs Director Dumisani Gumede said this was an unfortunate situation.

“This is costly for us teams and we do not encourage such to happen in our football. We have paid the stadium fees and team preparations are also costly so it is taxing when we do not play,” said Gumede.



He further said he hoped the PLS would work on this so that the league runs smoothly.

“We will wait for a response from the PLS on when our match will be replayed and we will take it from there,” he added.

He also revealed that the team’s mandate was to regain promotion to the elite league.



“We want to make sure that by the end of the season we are promoted back to the Premier League. We will do our best to achieve that goal. I am also hopeful that we will sign new players during the window period to bolster the squad,” Gumede said.

PLS Chief Operations Officer Pat Vilakati confirmed that match officials did not show up, thus the match could not be played.

“We are waiting for the match officials to write a report on why they could not make it. We have done our part, which was to organise the officials for this match,” said Vilakati.