MR MATATA DONATES 100 BIBS TO U-13S

MONENI – Ahead of their festival at Manzini Club on Saturday, the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Under-13s have received a kind gesture courtesy of Mr Matata.



Mr Matata store Manager Phumzile Msibi handed over the sports gear to PLS Executive Committee member Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula at the store’s premises in Moneni, Manzini yesterday.



Msibi said this was the first time that they partnered with PLS and she hoped that this was the beginning of a new era for both parties.

“We have donated 100 training bibs and three soccer balls to the PLS U-13, which is worth E6 500. As Mr Matata we believe in supporting grassroots development and we felt the kids needed this because they will be having their festival on Saturday,” said Msibi.



Meanwhile, PLS Executive Committee Member Peter ‘Touch’ Magagaula said the gesture came at the right time when they needed it.

“We want to extend our gratitude to Mr Matata for such a kind gesture. As PLS we believe in development and we appreciate Mr Matata’s support. We want to ensure that all the juniors are in place so that we can have future young stars who can play in the elite league.

We also invite other companies to sponsor such projects as it enhances our long-term vision of 2022 which is to develop young stars at grassroots level,” said Magagula.

Present during the presentation was PLS COO Pat Vilakati, PRO Dumisani Sibandze and Development Officer Banele Masondo.