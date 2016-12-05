‘BUFFS’ STUN LEOPARD TO RECLAIM 2ND SPOT

Buffaloes................................ (0)2

‘Skosh’ 54th, ‘Mshengu’ 90+2

Leopard.................................. (0)0



LOBAMBA – Young Buffaloes have ended their jinx over Royal Leopard in style, cruising to a 2-0 win to reclaim the second spot.



A wonder strike by crafty midfielder, Wandile ‘Skosh’ Shabangu, as well substitute, Nhlanhla ‘Mshengu’ Kunene’s goal deep into stoppage time ensured Buffaloes recorded their first league win over the faltering champions for the first time in 1 477 days. Before the stop at Somhlolo National Stadium for the lukewarm MTN Premier League encounter, Dominic Kunene’s troops had last celebrated a league win over Leopard on November 18, 2012, recording a narrow 1-0 victory.



For Leopard, who succumbed to their fifth defeat of the campaign, attempting to defend their league title is now tantamount to flogging a dead horse as they trail runaway leaders, Mbabane Swallows, by 21 points. They will finish on 45 points even if they win all their remaining games, a point behind their overall tally for the past year.



The opening period was less eventful but was headlined by Buffaloes’ burly forward, Ndoda Mthethwa’s miss from close range. The gifted forward stuttered in the box, with only Phephisani Msibi to beat in the 42nd minute.

Buffaloes started the deciding stanza on the front foot, breaking the deadlock in the 54th minute through ‘Skosh’ who blasted home from close range following a quick interchange of passes with Sandile Gamedze.



Leopard gaffer, Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s charges had tried to throw everything into attack after the introduction of the attacking duo of Bonginkhosi Dlamini and Barry Steenkamp for Mcolisi Lukhele and Sabelo Sangweni, respectively, but the opposition’s defence proved impenetrable.



Some of the impatient visiting supporters had started to walk out of the stadium when ‘Mshengu’ capitalised on a failed offside trap to burst into box, beating Msibi to timely double the advantage two minutes into stoppage time. It was the goal that guaranteed the outfit all the three points. Buffaloes are now on 24 points.

However, they still trail leaders, Swallows by 18 points. Leopard swapped the fourth place with Manzini Wanderers, who were held to a 1-all draw by Midas City.