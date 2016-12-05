MISSILES THROWN AS ‘WESLIANS’, CITY DRAW



Wanderers .......................................1

Lwazi 46th

Mb. City ..........................................1

Simanga 57th



MANZINI – If two bulls are in one kraal war is always imminent. The mtn Premier League last fixtures this year saw a double-header putting bitter rivals Mbabane Swallows and Manzini Wanderers at Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday.



They both had different opponents - Wanderers faced Mbabane Midas City in a game that ended 1-all but not before missiles were thrown towards Swallows grandstand. Swallows were up against tough rivals Manzini Sundowns in the last match.

The tension which was always brewing from the first half as Wanderers wasted chances got out of hand when the hub side had a goal denied for offside and this amused the opposite end.

The score was already 1-all as City came from behind through talented striker Simanga Shongwe’s header in the 57th minute.



Captain and midfielder Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya had put Wanderers ahead when he finished off a well weighted cross from the corner spot by Tawana Chikore a minute into the second half.

A few missiles and insults were thrown towards the Swallows grandstand when Wanderers a second goal in the match denied for offside by referee Thulani Sibandze. However, police and both clubs’ marshals were quick to intervene and rescued the situation before it developed to danger.



The game continued undisturbed with both teams getting the chances City were even denied by the woodwork so in the end the 1-all draw was fair. Wanderers had hoped to win and probably sit on second with 23 points depending on other results at Somhlolo National Stadium but it was not possible for them.