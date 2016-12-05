NELSON, CATIJA LAST WARRIORS STANDING

SIMUNYE – Nelson Kunene and Catija De Sousa are the country’s fittest.



Saturday marked the third and final round of the Swazi Warriors Fitness Challenge at Simunye Country Club. The pair prevailed in the Men’s Under-40 and Female Over-40 divisions , respectively, to be conferred with the Ultimate Warrior status. Kunene, 37, who is a weightlifter based in Manzini, endured the 19 obstacles in just 12:46 minutes to outwit his equally tenacious competitors.



The winner, who is a cross-fit trainer, prevailed ahead of favourites Charles Mamba and Mzamo Mavuso, who are soldiers. The latter had won the last instalment of the competition in July. Mamba came out tops earlier in the year and was the 2015 Ultimate Warrior.



“I’ve been training very hard for the past 10 years,” said the proud champion, who pocketed E1 000 in cash on top of E4 000 in vouchers.

Mamba was relegated to an unusual 12th place while Mavuso ranked fourth in the Men’s Under-40 division.

“The barrel run was challenging as the containers were heavy,” said Mamba.



Meanwhile, De Sousa, who is also a gym fanatic, defended her title with relative ease in her category, thanks to her golden time of 15:58 minutes in the decider.

One of the organisers, Thea Litschka, was all smiles as over 100 enthusiastic participants were in pursuit of silverware.



“In total, 113 participants took part in this gruelling event. Despite the difficult course and heat, only seven people did not complete.

“The Swazi Warrior is more than just an obstacle race. It’s about getting out, being active, testing your boundaries and making great memories,” said Litschka



While a majority of the obstacles were maintained, the Thor’s Thumb, which involved flipping a heavy pole, was less challenging. The pole was lighter as compared to the previous edition as the 70kg concrete was removed. However, power sliding on the dry terrain was a nightmare for most women.



Up to E20 600 in cash prizes were up for grabs. The winners also got a share of the E50 000 worth of vouchers.