MTN PREMIER LEAGUE STOPS!

MBABANE – Just when clubs were worried about the MTN Premier League second round games continuing ahead of the January window period, the PLS has stopped games until next year.



This weekend’s games are the last of the league as next Friday will see the kick off of the main Ingwenyama Cup knockout. The PLS, through its Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze responded yesterday to the question of the games continuing up to four second round games ahead of window period.



“We agreed as the PLS Executive Committee that we’ll go up to three second round games and as far as I know next week we’re starting Ingwenyama Cup,” he said on national radio SBIS’ Morning Sport Show when asked about the complaint by some teams.



He continued; “People should know it’s not the first time we play the second round before the end of the year. It’s just that some clubs’ chairmen are not honest yet they know very well this is not the first time,” he said.



He said the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) also drives their football calendar due to national team, Sihlangu’s activities next year which come along with the Ingwenyama Cup and SwaziBank Cup knockouts.



“That’s why we agreed on three second round games and then the Ingwenyama Cup next week. There is a busy schedule next year which also includes two clubs playing in CAF tournaments,” he explained.

He said playing the second round was not because some team was on form which happens to be his Swallows but to accommodate the busy schedule next year.