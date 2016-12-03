COACH TAMIREPI SET TO JOIN CITIZENS

MBABANE – Former Manzini Sundowns coach Godfrey Tamirepi could find a new home at National First Division side, Mbabane Citizens.



The Zimbabwe-born mentor parted ways with Sundowns in the past month as the side stuttered on the charts. He is now heavily linked with Citizens and is reported to be on his way back to the country.



Well-informed insiders assured that there was a major shake-up lined up at the outfit on top of boosting the technical bench.

“Talks are at advanced stage and the deal will be finalised once Tamirepi arrives in the country before the end of the week,” said an insider.

Jocky Ferreira, who is Citizens Director, said so far he was not aware of changes on the technical bench.



Meanwhile, Citizens were promoted from the Hhohho Super League Southern Zone over two seasons ago. They are currently under the tutelage of Jimmy Mthembu. They are blowing hot and cold in the National First Division as they are just four points above the drop zone.