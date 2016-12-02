PLS IMPOSES ROYAL BOX BAN

MBABANE – The PLS has banned supporters from occupying the Somhlolo National Stadium Royal Box with immediate effect.



The decision was communicated to the clubs yesterday by Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Petros Vilakati.

He said this followed a complaint from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs about certain supporters who blow vuvuzelas, drink alcohol and bring children to the revered arena.



“Clubs are therefore directed and informed that only Board of Governors, Managers, PROs, CEOs, PLS Sponsors, Senior Government Officials, Football Executive Members and Match Officials are allowed to occupy the Royal Box,” reads the statement from PLS.



He said other clubs and stakeholders shall occupy the yellow seats on the left and right hand side of the Royal Box.

A couple of club supporters have used the Royal Box during premier league and National First Division League matches, and the changes is likely to be met with mixed reaction from a section of the supporters.