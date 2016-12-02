VONDO’S RECRUIT MORE PLAYERS

MBABANE – Rugby heavyweights, Vondo’s, are bolstering their arsenal.



The Malkerns based ensemble would conduct trials at their camp base opposite Malandela’s next Saturday, starting at noon. Team Secretary and PRO, Mlandvo Dlamini, said the invitation was opening to everyone, who is passionate about crossing the whitewash.

“We invite everyone who has the will and passion of playing rugby, especially for the Vondo’s. We’re looking to sign players from all walks of life, irrespective of race and size.



“Both male and female players are most welcome. Those without experience can also try their luck,” said Dlamini.

Vondo’s are the dominant side in local rugby and boast back-to-back league titles. Their name has become synonymous with gold in the SKRUM sevens since 2012.

Anyone who is eager to join the outfit can liaise with the leadership of the Naomi du Pont-led ensemble on 7823 9670, 7832 7784 or 7622 2129.