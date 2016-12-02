MR MATATA SPOILS REFEREE MBONGENI

MBABANE – Referee Mbongeni Shongwe’s confidence level is sky high as he will now look chic in games, courtesy of Mr. Matata.



The shop, that sells mainly sportswear, presented Shongwe with merchandise valued at E5 500 at their Moneni-based outlet last Friday. The Premier League referee got four refereeing tops, a short, two pairs of stockings, four caps, a bag and a pair of sneakers, among other items.



The whistle man was promised the bigger support while still officiating in the Lubombo Super League several years ago. He was given the merchandise to motivate him.



“We’ve been monitoring his progress from the regions and we’re happy. He is a very promising referee.

“We came on board to encourage him,” said Mr. Matata Area Manager, Dumisani Sikhondze.

Sikhondze assured the company would also support the referee in the upcoming season.



Shongwe, who is from Sigangeni outside Mbabane, was promoted to man games in the country’s football top-tier in 2014. He paraded his new kit when he officiated in last Saturday’s forces derby won 1-0 by Royal Leopard ahead of Green Mamba.

“I’m grateful for the assistance. I can encourage people to support the store so that more people can benefit,” said Shongwe.



Mr.Matata is not to new to the refereeing fraternity. It used to sponsor the National Referees Association of Swaziland (NRAS) back in 2012. Other notable beneficiaries were football outfit Green Mamba.