‘YUKI’ MASINA SIGNS FOR MATSAPHA UTD

MBABANE – Matsapha United have finally secured their man as the club have signed Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina from Alexander Black Aces.



The marquee signing has all but ended speculation around who would be the first local side to bring back the country’s golden boy home. It has to be one team and that is the unapologetically ambitious Matsapha side that is setting the local football landscape ablaze with their fanfare philosophy.

The player has already flagged his new club’s team picture as his WhatsApp profile picture.



An elated Matsapha United CEO, Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini, confirmed the capture of the country’s most famous player, whose illustrious career took him as far as Belgium with KV Michelen. “It is true that the directors who were negotiating with the player have confirmed that Yuki will finally join us in January. He is a good acquisition, given the wealth of experience he is bringing. The players would surely cherish playing alongside him,” Dlamini said.



The player also affirmed signing for the Matsapha-based side but did not want to elaborate on the finer details of the deal.

“It’s true I have signed, but call me later,” he said.

Masina’s move to the National First Division League leaders is expected to shore up the club’s promotion ambition. His signing could also aid the team’s marketing strategy which has already caught the attention of most football lovers in the country.



A senior official at the club said the team would officially unveil the player at an event once all stakeholders have been properly briefed.

At the club, Masina will team up with the likes of Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze, Vusumuzi Zungu, former Sihlangu teammate Sidumo Shongwe and Nigerian defender Jimoh Moses.



Masina left the country in 1999 when he left Manzini Wanderers for Umtata Bush Bucks.