LETICIA REF IN WOMEN AFCON SEMIS MATCH

MBABANE – It seems female referee Leticia Viana could soon be at the top table in African refereeing.



The lanky female referee officiated in one of the biggest games in the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. She was a fourth official, which is equivalent to a reserve referee, during the semi-final showdown between defending champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons and neighbours South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on Tuesday. The West Africans won by 1-0.



The match undoubtedly put the Premier League referee in the spotlight and she could be considered for other major international assignments.

The FIFA-accredited referee, whose other name is Antonella, was surprisingly shortlisted for the ladies continental football showpiece in the past month.



Before taking care of the paperwork on Tuesday, she manned the group stages match pitting Kenya and Nigeria. The latter prevailed by 4-0 in the encounter.



National Referees Committee Chairman Elphas Ngcamphalala celebrated the achievement of Viana, expressing hope she would get a slot in even bigger tournaments like the 2019 World Cup.

“When she left for Cameroon, she was supposed to be a reserve referee but ended up manning a game.

“It shows she is doing a sterling job,” said Ngcamphalala.



Following a vote of confidence on Viana, she will now stay for the duration of the tournament that will run until Saturday.