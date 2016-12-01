SIFISO MHLANGA MTB SERIES CHAMP AGAIN!

MBABANE – Off-road races ace Sifiso Mhlanga remains invincible on the rocky, muddy and bushy terrain.



The 20-year-old retained his championship following the cancellation of the final race in the Mountain Bike (MTB) series.

The event styled Mafutseni MTB was supposed to be staged before the end of the past month. Mhlanga prevailed ahead of William Kelly as his 290-point tally was unmatched. The latter finished on 240 points.



The standings, which were confirmed by Cycling Association of Swaziland (CAS) Secretary Menzi Tsela are based on the performance of the cyclists in all the MTB races staged this year. They include the Ezulwini MTB, Engen Ngwenya Glass, Nedbank Imvelo, Mdumezulu, Inyatsi G2G and 3 Reserves.



The competition for silverware in the equally fierce half marathon category was also won by usual ‘suspect’ in sensational youngster Muzi Shabangu.

The fast improving Nadine Stein dethroned Cordelia Henwood in the ladies division.



The winners in both the road and MTB categories will be decorated during an awards dinner early next year.

“The awards ceremony will be staged around February 2017 instead of this month.

There are still loose ends we’re trying to tie up first,” said Tsela.