SIFISO SIBANDZE SCOOPS GOLD IN 32KM IN SA

MBABANE – The country’s best marathon athlete, Sifiso Sibandze, won a gold medal after finishing ninth in the ‘Tough One’ 32km held in Rensburg, South Africa on Sunday.



Sibandze, who won the inaugural Imbube Marathon, clocked 1:54 hours. He was accompanied by manager and coach Sifiso Mdluli. Sibandze said he was happy with his overall performance even though he believes he could have done better.



The now His Majesty’s Correctional Services athlete missed out in the Swazi Plaza Night run 7km held on Saturday evening.

The 27-year-old’s next destination is Maputo, Mozambique where he will be competing a half marathon. He said the tentative date for the 21.1km race in Maputo is December 24 or 25.



“It was tough but I’m happy that I was able to finish within the top 10 while my target was to at least win the competition. I’m training hard and I hope that I will be crowned the champion in Mozambique,” he said. Sibandze said his main focus is to compete in marathons but there are few events so he will be competing in other road races.