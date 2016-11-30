POLICE ‘BASH’ PIRATES FAN, ENQUIRY OPENED

MBABANE – As exciting Moneni Pirates bashed Manzini Wanderers in the field of play, their fan Thami Msibi was also getting same allegedly from three police officers at the Lobamba Police Station.



This was on Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium during the Y’ello Sunday MTN Premier League triple-header games in which Pirates won 3-1 against hub rivals Wanderers. However, Msibi could not celebrate their victory anymore following the sad ordeal.



“I was heavily assaulted at the police station. They took me to some room with confiscated beer cases and beat me with open hands on the back and slapped me countless times on the face. I tried to reason with them that they should charge me if I committed any crime through what I had said at the stadium,” alleged Msibi upon return to the stadium.



He said it all started when he called a lady fan who was passing by but the police also called her and she went to them. He said that was when he uttered foul language to the lady to the effect that she must go give herself to them.



“One of them, heard and called me but when I got to them, I was shoved into the back of a closed police van and driven to the station. At the station, the two armed cops were joined by the one we found on the desk while a plain-clothes officer watched in disbelief,” alleged said. Msibi said when he returned to the stadium, he had been allegedly told by the police who assaulted him to go straight home. However, he defied that and went to the stadium whereby his cousin, a police officer himself at Esigodvweni, took him to the Lobamba officers to find out what he had done to deserve such treatment.



“We then went back to the police station to open a case and a statement was taken, especially because I was able to establish the name of one of the police officers. I’m now waiting to see what action will be taken because I was mistreated and never charged yet if I had committed any crime with those comments, I deserved a charge,” he explained.