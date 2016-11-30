MBABANE CELTICS ’KEEPER LWAZI SIMELANE PASSES ON

MBABANE – The cruel hands of death have struck in the local football fraternity as upcoming Mbabane Celtics goalkeeper Lwazi Simelane has passed on.



Simelane, son to former national team Sihlangu and Green Mamba shot-stopper Njabuliso, passed away on Sunday due to a liver failure. He will be laid to rest this coming Saturday at his parental home in Pigg’s Peak next to Kudvwaleni High School KaLungungu Bus Station.

According to the Simelane family spokesperson, Charles Matsebula, a vigil will be held on Friday.



“We are shocked as a family by his sudden death and what is more painful is that we don’t how it happened because the boy was sweet and humble. He did not smoke or live a care-free life for his liver to be damaged at such a young age. We just pray that God gives the Simelane family the strength to hold on, especially his mother and father,” Matsebula said.



Matsebula said anyone who wished to make a contribution towards the youngster’s burial can call him on 76037635.

“We have also arranged transport for those staying this side.

“It will leave the New Mall at 7pm on Friday night. It’s E120 return fee and those interested to attend can sms or call me,” he added.