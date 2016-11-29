CAN MAMBA SPOIL SWALLOWS’ PARTY?

Green Mamba’s 0-1 defeat at the hands of league defending champions Royal League could be a good motivation ahead of their Premier League clash against league favourites Mbabane Swallows tonight at Somhlolo National Stadium.

The question is, can they stop the high flying capital giants’ unbeaten record.



On the other hand, Mbabane Swallows are not in a compromising mood as they are determined to collect the maximum points regardless of who they play. They managed to beat the Herbert Maruwa-led charges 2-1 in the reverse fixture and it remains to be seen if they can complete a double over the Correctional Services side and further edge closer to winning the league in style.