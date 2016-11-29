TONIGHT’S LEAGUE FIXTURE CALLED OFF
MBABANE – It’s a black Tuesday at Somhlolo National Stadium.
This has forced the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) to call off the MTN Premier League double-header that was scheduled for tonight.
Midas City were due to host bottom-placed Manzini Sea Birds at 6pm and Tambuti was to face on fire Moneni Pirates at 8pm.
The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati has sent out his organisation’s apologies to the concerned clubs.
Vilakati said tomorrow’s double-header that features Red Lions against Manzini Wanderers and log leaders Mbabane Swallows versus Green Mamba would continue as scheduled. The first match will kick off at 6pm with the latter starting at 8pm.
Post your comment
- ‘I AND THOU’
- ‘BIRDS’ ‘SIKHALI’ ‘SPEARS’ 14 GOALS IN 12 MATCHES
- NINE MEDALS FOR SWIM LAB IN MPUMALANGA CHAMPS
- MTN LEAGUE’S EARLY ‘BIRD’
- SINDISWA DLAMINI IS NEW MISS CULTURAL
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
Comments (0 posted):