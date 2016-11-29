TONIGHT’S LEAGUE FIXTURE CALLED OFF

MBABANE – It’s a black Tuesday at Somhlolo National Stadium.



This has forced the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) to call off the MTN Premier League double-header that was scheduled for tonight.

Midas City were due to host bottom-placed Manzini Sea Birds at 6pm and Tambuti was to face on fire Moneni Pirates at 8pm.



The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati has sent out his organisation’s apologies to the concerned clubs.



Vilakati said tomorrow’s double-header that features Red Lions against Manzini Wanderers and log leaders Mbabane Swallows versus Green Mamba would continue as scheduled. The first match will kick off at 6pm with the latter starting at 8pm.