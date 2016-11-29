‘BIRDS’ ‘SIKHALI’ ‘SPEARS’ 14 GOALS IN 12 MATCHES

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, wearing jersey number 14, has netted 14 goals in 12 matches.



Ndzinisa, who took home the first round top goalscorer’s prize of E4 000 after scoring 11 goals, has increased his tally to 14 goals after 12 matches. He has missed one league match against Manzini Sea Birds.



He has already surpassed the 11 goals scored by then Mbabane Highlanders Lungelo Tsabedze in winning last season’s top goalscorer award.

Ndzinisa scored a brace in their 3-1 win over Young Buffaloes on Sunday during the triple-header of the Y’ello Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Hot on his heels is his teammate Sandile Hlatshwako, who has visited the back of the net 10 times, while Manzini Sundowns Darren ‘Dazza’ Christie is third with seven goals.



In the MTN National First Division, Malanti Chiefs’ ‘Gomezgane’ Gondwe is leading the top goalscorer’s chart with nine goals after 12 matches. He is followed by Banele Mkhabela for second-placed Vovovo FC with seven goals while Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze for leaders Matsapha United has found the back of the six times.