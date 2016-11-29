NINE MEDALS FOR SWIM LAB IN MPUMALANGA CHAMPS

KWALUSENI – Swim Lab swimmers brought home nine medals from the Mpumalanga Championships held over the weekend in Nelspruit, South Africa.



The quartet of Simanga Dlamini, Mark Hoare, Robyn Young and Olivia Cheney made their debut over the weekend in the international invitation.

The club was launched at the beginning of the year.

All the four athletes are set for international competition next month.



Dlamini, who will be part of the Region V squad, brought home two silver medals while Hoare, who is set to leave the country on Friday for the 13th FINA World Championships in Canada, came back with four bronze medals and Young, who is also part of the team to Canada, won three silver medals.



The quartet had travelled with swimmers from other clubs but they all registered as individuals.

The swimmers said it was a tough competition but they were happy as they used it in preparations for the coming international competitions.

Swim Lab coach Welcome Nhlabatsi said out of the 60 swimmers they have in the club, they decided to give these four swimmers a chance to prepare for the coming international competitions.