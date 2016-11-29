MTN LEAGUE’S EARLY ‘BIRD’

My dearest readers ... Go to Google. Search for a Mbabane Swallows synonym. See what pops up on your screen: Swaziland’s Uncrowned 2016/17 MTN League Champions.



Gwa, gwa, gwa, gwa, gwa, gwa, Well not quite yet. It is my exaggerated way of explaining of how the Swallows of Mbabane are just nine points (three games, that is) from clinching this season’s MTN League championship with six games to spare. The ‘Beautiful Birds’ current 18-point lead is clearly unassailable and the reality is that the league title could be won as early as this Sunday if results go their way.

The last time Swallows lost a league game stretches to last season – and it rained in the Kalahari Desert!



Let me play a devil’s advocate. If Swallows beat Green Mamba at Somhlolo National Stadium on Wednesday night they will go 21 points clear at the top and the difference will be higher than seven teams points tally on the log. Then if Young Buffaloes fail to beat Manzini Sundowns and Royal Leopard also fail to Highlanders on the weekend, Swallows will clinch the league title if they manage to beat Manzini Sundowns on Sunday.



Any results other than a win for the two armed forces sides (Buffaloes and Leopard who are both on 21 points) would mean the red and white glamour side only need to beat Green Mamba tomorrow and Sundowns on Sunday to be officially declared uncrowned champions.

In any case, the reality is that Swallows only need to win the next three games and reach 48 points to lift the league title irrespective of how the other contenders, if you are bold enough to call them that, perform. Basically, it’s in their hands. If anything the ‘Birds’ are in a league of their own.

At the current swashbuckling, irrepressible form, it would take the greatest turn around in the history of the sport, founded in England in 1857, depicted in the Comedy movie, Cool Runnings, for Swallows to drop the ball and lose the championship. I would not be stretching the truth if I said I would have to be the country’s next prime minister, for that to happen.