PIRATES SLAY ‘WESLIANS’ IN HUB DERBY

Pirates..................................(0) 3

Sihle 58th, Menzi 65th, Fanelo 82nd

Wanderers............................(0) 0



LOBAMBA – After a one-sided affair, an exciting Moneni Pirates outfoxed Manzini Wanderers 3-0 in yesterday’s MTN Premier League match at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Pirates waited until the second half before making a mockery of their city rivals, netting three times and it still could have been worse.

Breaking the deadlock was troublesome winger Sihle Ndaba who was released with a defence splitting pass from midfield mastermind and man of the match Bongani Ndzimandze. He met the pass with the same class and unleashed a powerful shot past the hapless Wanderers keeper Mbongeni Motsa just before the hour mark.



Seven minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to a near post header by unmarked defender Menzi ‘Magawugawu’ Simelane from a Bongani free kick. As Pirates threw everything at Wanderers without much response, speedy and talented youngster Fanelo ‘Order’ Mamba who was always a menace to the opposition defence added a third in the 82nd.

He was released by Sihle Ndaba before curling the ball past the advancing keeper into the far right corner of the net, also triggering complaints from the Wanderers players and bench for off side. Referee Simanga Nhleko gave a yellow card to defender Sihle Mkhonta in the process while also sending the team’s Manager Bongani ‘Shisa Junior’ Mdluli to the stands for decent.

The Sea Robbers as Pirates are also fondly known should have wrapped the match in the first half but wasted their chances through wayward shooting and some good goalkeeping by Motsa. The Wanderers keeper denied the likes of Sihle Ndaba, Fanelo Mamba and Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze. Had they utilised all their chances it should have been at least 5-1 as Wanderers’ Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya’s 30 metre free kick came off the crossbar with the keeper Thabiso Mkhize at sea.