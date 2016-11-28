‘BULL’ NOTCH UP PRECIOUS VICTORY

Red Lions...................... (1) 0

Muzimkhulu 5th

Highlanders.................. (1) 2

Sithole 42nd (pen), Baimba 69th



LOBAMBA – With victory as scarce as the rain in the Kalahari Desert, Mbabane Highlanders could afford a smile after bagging all three points against Red Lion to move of the danger zone.



Their relegation fate has been hovering menacingly in the face of premier league football, but yesterday, they notched a come from behind 2-1 win to move two places off the chop zone.



Against a hapless Red Lions side that exhibited all the qualities of a relegation team, Highlanders conceded as early as the fifth minute through Muzimkhulu Nhlengetfwa who was unmarked at the far post, as he met Enzi Motsa’s cross with an easy tap in.



It look desperate for the ‘Black Bull’ as once again their play was littered with misdirected passes and glaring tactical frailties.

They looked disjointed in midfielder, as they were caught out of position several times. Red Lions were guilty of failing to punish acres of spaces in midfield.

They were made to pay for their leniency two minutes before the recess, when Man of the Match Thokozani Khanyile ghosted into the penalty area, before he was upended by Mphumuzi Ginindza. Mbongiseni Fakudze pointed to the spot. Menzi Sithole made no mistake at 12 yards to make it four goals in three games for the midfielder.



The goal lifted the team going to the recess. They made an early change in the second half, bringing on Mohammed Sabella for the limping Sibusiso Tfwala and the move proved to be a masterstroke.



The winner though had to come from defender Baimba Kamara who blasted home at 10 yards a cross Sibusiso Dlamini who had been sent through by Khanyile.

The win has moved the club to the ninth position with 13 points, one better than Red Lions.