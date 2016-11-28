USDF’S NTOKOZO, NOMVULA WIN SWAZI PLAZA NIGHT RUN

Swazi Night Run champion Ntokozo Dlamini flanked by runners-up Folavio Sarimohle and third-placed Lucas Jani during the prize presentation.

MBABANE – In just about 22 minutes, Ntokozo Dlamini had just did enough to win himself the E6 000 first prize during the Swazi Plaza 7km Night Run.



The Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force runner clocked 22:08 minutes as he outrun over 500 athletes who featured in the second edition of Saturday night’s race. His USDF companion, Nomvula Ntshalintshali, was the champion of the female category, clocking 28:18 minutes to touch the finish line.



The experienced runner, who also won the reigning 10km champion of the Imbube Marathon, said it was the easiest race he had ever participated in.



“It was like a training for me, although at first I struggled, maybe due to poor warm-up but 5km into the race, I took the pole position and persistently held on until to the finish point,” said Dlamini.



Coming second was South African runner Folavio Sarimohle, who clocked at 22:16 minutes while a third spot was also occupied by South African, Lucas Jani, clocking 22:19 minutes. Sarimohle, who was visibly elated, said it was a good race for him.



“It would be disastrous for me if I did not win any prize money. I am grateful to local runners who gave me competition,” said Sarimohle.

Meanwhile, Ntshalintshali said she was happy to be crowned the winner in the women’s category.

“I am over the moon that I won this race since it is the last race of the year I would be remembered as the person who won the second edition of the Swazi Plaza Night Run,” she said.



Royal Swaziland Police runner Winile Mnisi came second, clocking 30:18 minutes. She was awarded E4 000 for her achievement while USDF’s Sibongakonkhe Dlamini finished third at 31:23 minutes, completing the top three bracket and also took home E2 500.