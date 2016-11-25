TOP LOCAL COACHES RULED OUT

MBABANE – Top local coaches have been ruled out of the race to fill the vacant Sihlangu coaching post.



With strict requirements that include at least 10 years national teams coaching experience, top coaches who include Mbabane Swallows’ Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati, towering mentor Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini, and out-of-contract gaffer Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga, cannot occupy the hot seat.

The latter, who is yet to publicly show interest in reapplying for the job, may have the required paperwork but is ruled out by the experience.

‘Ace’ and ‘Koki’, among other coaches, do not have the mandatory CAF A Licence. At least 22 local coaches are CAF A licensed.

The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) has finally advertised the post on its official website.



According to the advertisement, the successful candidate will be employed on a full-time basis in the quest to steer the national outfit to greater heights.



NFAS CEO Frederick Mngomezulu also confirmed the prerequisites, saying the required experience did not apply to the senior national team only.

“The candidate must be a graduate with a Diploma in any professional field related to sports or teaching.

“A minimum of CAF A Coaching Licence or better is required. If the applicant is from abroad, he must have a Pro-Licence in Coaching,” read the requirements in part.



Meanwhile, the deadline, which was initially set for yesterday, was stretched to next Thursday (December 1).

Mngomezulu said the extension was necessitated by the desire to ensure everyone understood the requirements.



“All applications must be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, the National Football Association of Swaziland; P. O. Box 641, Mbabane, H100 or sent by e-mail to info@nfas.org.sz,” further reads the advertisement.