RED LIONS NEED TO BUY PLAYERS - COACH

LOBAMBA – Despite winning 3-2 against Midas City, Red Lions coach Zwelibanzi ‘Botsotso’ Khoza was livid with the team’s performance.



Khoza was interviewed during a post match interview at Somhlolo National Stadium on Wednesday.



“I am not happy because we conceded soft goals. I told the management during the team preseason that they should buy quality players. It’s haunting us now and if we do not beef up our squad we will surely go down to the National First Division,” said Khoza.



He further said he was aware of reports that he was failing the team because, according to him, it was the other way round.

“Our backline almost cost us the game but luckily we managed to score the winning goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Midas City coach Caleb Ngwenya said he was speechless.



“I am very disappointed with the players. I mean, how we can lose a match that we were supposed to win? I fail to understand but I will address these issues in our next game,” said Ngwenya.



Mncedisi Kunene scored a brace for Midas City while the visiting team got their goals through Solomon Oladele, Nduduzo Lukhele and Enzo Motsa.The victory lifted Lions to the seventh spot while City remained on eighth spot.