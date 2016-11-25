FOUR LADIES NOW GRASSROOTS INSTRUCTORS

LOBAMBA – The country will produce more future football stars as there are now more qualified grassroots football instructors.



Among those approved by Mauritius-based FIFA Instructor, Govinden Thondoo, were four ladies from schools around the country.

They were conferred with the new titles after successful completion of the five-day international course at the Technical Centre in Lobamba which ended yesterday.



Officially bringing proceedings to an end was Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, who challenged the participants to put their knowledge into practice.



