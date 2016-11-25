FOUR LADIES NOW GRASSROOTS INSTRUCTORS
LOBAMBA – The country will produce more future football stars as there are now more qualified grassroots football instructors.
Among those approved by Mauritius-based FIFA Instructor, Govinden Thondoo, were four ladies from schools around the country.
They were conferred with the new titles after successful completion of the five-day international course at the Technical Centre in Lobamba which ended yesterday.
Officially bringing proceedings to an end was Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, who challenged the participants to put their knowledge into practice.
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
