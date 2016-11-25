STANLIB SD DRESSES OYAMA W. CUP TEAM

MBABANE – The Japan World Cup-bound Oyama Karate national team of eight members will look smart after being presented with tracksuits yesterday by Stanlib Swaziland.



The kind gesture took place yesterday at the Stanlib Swaziland offices inside the capital city where three of the six athletes travelling next Wednesday attended along with association President Shihan Mfanafuthi Vilakati, Sensei Ndzabandzaba and Sensei Sikhumbuzo Lukhele.



partners



“As Stanlib we’d like to proudly present our long time partners, nine years now, Oyama Karate with tracksuits as they go out to represent the country in the Oyama World Cup in Japan. It has been a worthy partnership that will celebrate 10 years next year,” Stanlib Swaziland Business Development Consultant Samukelisiwe Mkhombe said as she presented the uniform worth around E9 000.



She said they so believed in the sport because it gave their children the life skills required and taught them about morals and values which lead to them having respect for themselves and others as well as discipline while keeping them off the streets.

“We believe this team is ready and will represent the country well in the World Cup, hopefully bringing home silverware,” she added.



gratitude



Shihan Vilakati expressed their utmost gratitude for the uniform, saying it was not the first time Stanlib Swaziland sponsors an annual international Oyama tournament to ensure they looked as a team at this level of competition.

“In 2014 we attended the same World Cup in Durban, South Africa where this company gave us clothing which even won us best dressed team award. We look forward to once again carrying the Stanlib brand in the international stage and encourage the nation to support them as a company,” he said.



He promised they had a team that had all the potential to bring back home some silverware come November 26 and 27. Other artists are Phumlile Methula, Joy Ononogbu and Zodwa Mathunjwa.