‘YUKI’ SET TO JOIN MATSAPHA UNITED

MBABANE – Trend-setting Matsapha United have upped the canter in their push for Premier League qualification as the club pursues the services of Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina.



This publication has obtained from sources close to both parties that the former Sihlangu captain who is now in the books of South Africa’s SAB Motsepe League side Alexander Black Aces, has held talks with the National First Division table topping side.



“The deal is as good as done. What is left is for the player to sign on the dotted line,” the source said.

The player, it is said, could make his debut in January.



Masina, when quizzed on the issue yesterday, said nothing had been finalised yet.



“I will be coming next month in the country. We have held talks but nothing has been concluded yet. Once everything has been concluded, I will tell you,” he said.

A highly-placed source also stated that Masina, who has had a training session with the ambitious First Division side during a visit in the country, will not coming alone but will be joined by two former Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars.

“We are strengthening the team in the window period. Watch this space,” the source added.



Matsapha United CEO Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini said there were many directors in the team who might have spoken to Yuki, but he had not been briefed yet.

“I am going to a meeting today (yesterday evening) and I hope we will be told if there is any development regarding what you are asking. Call me later,” he said.



The club has not hidden its ambition to scale new heights in local football since setting the football scenes ablaze this season after acquiring the status of RSSC United. They have been the on form team in the second tier of local football, losing only once in 11 games, and having also drawn once.



They have already assembled an expensive side comprising Sihlangu left back Sabelo Sawa Gamedze, Nigerian defender Jimoh Moses, South African anchorman Vusumuzi Zungu and former Manzini Wanderers marksman Sidumo Shongwe to name but a few. They are coached by the duo of Mathews ‘Chaka Chaka’ Mandlazi and Zimbabwe senior national team Assistant Coach Saul Chamunika.