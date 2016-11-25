COACH-LESS SIHLANGU BACK IN FIFA TOP 100

MBABANE – Inactive Sihlangu are celebrating breaking into the FIFA top 100 again.



Rankings released by the world soccer governing body yesterday saw the coach-less national side moving up six places to occupy the 100th spot with 343 points. It is the same rank attained in September this year.

Sihlangu last tasted action in the decisive Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, which the country lost 0-1 in September but the poor performance of most of the nations who were in action during the FIFA week in the past few days boosted the country’s rating. The worst ranked nation is on position 206.



This remains one of the best ranks for Sihlangu in a long time as they are closer to the 92 record ranking witnessed in 1993.



Sihlangu, who are still ahead of AFCON hosts, Gabon, on the charts, are currently in the rebuilding process following the expiry of the Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga-led technical bench’s contract.



The FIFA rankings, which are still led by Argentina, are essential for a football playing nation as they improve a country’s profile, and have a huge impact in the seeding process during major international competitions.